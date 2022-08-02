Senior System Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Applicant will be required to assist or facilitate the migration of applications to the cloud.

Document and drive the development and configuration of integration applications, vendor portals, and all UMF documentation, allowing modernization or different application teams to work together. Interact with Architects, Cloud Teams, Database Teams, and other UMF-integrated platforms.

We looking for a dedicated and ambitious individual to join the team.

Desired Skills:

problem solving skills.

Good computer skills

Good communication skills

Planning & Organising

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for Senior System Analyst to join their team

12 months contract

Onsite therefore must be vaccinated or willing to vaccinate

Learn more/Apply for this position