Senior UX Designer

Roles and Responsibilities:

Define strategy and methodology to drive continues improvement in the UX environment

Do detailed analysis on project outcomes and map back to Customer Experience outcomes to determine the gap

Align initiatives to company strategy to determine priority and drive customer centricity

Drive deep analysis and implementation of customer centric experiences

Form strategic partnerships with other departments and markets to ensure execution

Embed best practice

Drive the implementation and integration of UX practices.

Share best practices on creating customer centric experiences using UX standards

Determine gaps between customer satisfaction and drive Customer Journey outcomes

Initiate strategic projects to be market leading and execute effectively

Liaise and drive knowledge sharing across Tribe

Monitor effectiveness of methodology and drive continuous improvement

Drive Customer Centricity and Innovation

Drive measurement of selected key KPIs

Where possible and where tools are available, simulate processes prior to implementation to determine if desired outcome would be achieved

