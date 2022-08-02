Senior UX Designer – Gauteng

Aug 2, 2022

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Define strategy and methodology to drive continues improvement in the UX environment
  • Do detailed analysis on project outcomes and map back to Customer Experience outcomes to determine the gap
  • Align initiatives to company strategy to determine priority and drive customer centricity
  • Drive deep analysis and implementation of customer centric experiences
  • Form strategic partnerships with other departments and markets to ensure execution
  • Embed best practice
  • Drive the implementation and integration of UX practices.
  • Share best practices on creating customer centric experiences using UX standards
  • Determine gaps between customer satisfaction and drive Customer Journey outcomes
  • Initiate strategic projects to be market leading and execute effectively
  • Liaise and drive knowledge sharing across Tribe
  • Monitor effectiveness of methodology and drive continuous improvement
  • Drive Customer Centricity and Innovation
  • Drive measurement of selected key KPIs

Where possible and where tools are available, simulate processes prior to implementation to determine if desired outcome would be achieved

Learn more/Apply for this position