Senior UX Designer – Gauteng

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Define strategy and methodology to drive continues improvement in the UX environment
- Do detailed analysis on project outcomes and map back to Customer Experience outcomes to determine the gap
- Align initiatives to company strategy to determine priority and drive customer centricity
- Drive deep analysis and implementation of customer centric experiences
- Form strategic partnerships with other departments and markets to ensure execution
- Embed best practice
- Drive the implementation and integration of UX practices.
- Share best practices on creating customer centric experiences using UX standards
- Determine gaps between customer satisfaction and drive Customer Journey outcomes
- Initiate strategic projects to be market leading and execute effectively
- Liaise and drive knowledge sharing across Tribe
- Monitor effectiveness of methodology and drive continuous improvement
- Drive Customer Centricity and Innovation
- Drive measurement of selected key KPIs
Where possible and where tools are available, simulate processes prior to implementation to determine if desired outcome would be achieved