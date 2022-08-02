Software Developer

Support & Maintenance

Development

Unit testing

Deployments

Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts

Align to coding and design standards.

Submit code for Code Quality reviews

Quality Assurance support

Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager

Timesheet capture

Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology

Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems

Desired Skills:

Net / Web APIs 2.

SQL server 3.

Understanding of MQ

Topics

XML

XSD

Swagger 4.

JavaScript 5.

Angular 6.

HTML & CSS 7.

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for Software Developer to join their team

12 months contract

The position is remote

