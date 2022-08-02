Software Developer

This is an excellent opportunity for a SOFTWARE DEVELOPER to join one of South Africa’s MARKET-LEADING E-COMMERCE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGY SITES, while gaining expertise using critical MODERN TECHNOLOGY in developing HIGH COMPLEXITY software within a dynamic environment.

This position is FULLY REMOTE and paying R720K per annum.

Tech Stack: AWS, React, React Native, JavaScript, Typescript, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Node.JS, APIs, GraphQL, Cloud based technologies.

THE COMPANY

This MARKET-LEADING E-COMMERCE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGY SITE is using modern, innovative technology at the forefront of real estate operation, OPTIMIZING accessibility and market reach for buyers, renters, and sellers in the crucial management of property.

THE ROLE

As the SOFTWARE DEVELOPER you will use your strong developmental and analytical skills with access to modern technological tools to design, develop, and maintain high complexity software systems. Your responsibilities will further include conducting best practice analyses, and process quality analyses, to create and OPTIMIZE innovative software solutions and processes in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

REQUIRED SKILLS

BSc Computer Science degree or equivalent.

At least 4 years’ commercial industry experience.

Strong high-volume Web based application experience.

AGILE / SCRUM experience.

Tech Stack: AWS, React, React Native, JavaScript, Typescript, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Node.JS, APIs, GraphQL, Cloud based technologies.

Desired Skills:

High-Volume Web Applications

Agile

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position