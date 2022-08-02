Software Developer

This is an amazing opportunity for an intermediate Software Developer to develop into a Senior Full-Stack Developer for this market-leading provider of electronic engineering, big data, and control automation software solutions.

This position is based in Durban and paying up to R650K per annum.

THE COMPANY

This leading, award-winning provider of software solutions have pioneered several highly successful and first-to-market platforms through the implementation of control automation and highly complex integration solutions to create solutions for the largest companies in Sub-Saharan Africa. They are in the process of expanding to the US.

THE ROLE

As Intermediate Software Developer, you will be given the opportunity to work on brand new integration solutions to power this company’s continued growth as a global leader in the SaaS provider & platform development space.

You will analyse integration potential, design & develop integration configurations, and be given the opportunity to own features for this company’s SaaS products.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma in IT, honours beneficial

3+ Years C# .NET Core experience

REST APIs

SQL Server

AngularJS

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

REST API

MS SQL Server

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position