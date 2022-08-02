Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Support & Maintenance
- Development
- Unit testing
- Deployments
- Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts
- Align to coding and design standards.
- Submit code for Code Quality reviews
- Quality Assurance support
- Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager
- Timesheet capture
- Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology
- Stand-by, Support and Maintenance of systems
Desired Skills:
- Net / Web APIs 2.
- SQL server 3.
- Understanding of MQ
- Topics
- XML
- XSD
- Swagger 4.
- JavaScript 5.
- Angular 6.
- HTML & CSS 7.
- MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.
Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for Software Developer to join their team
12 months contract
The position is remote