Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal North Coast

This is an excellent opportunity for a JUNIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER to work with a market leading ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING COMPANY, gaining expertise in FULL STACK SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT within an AZURE DevOps environment.

This position is DURBAN based, paying up to R35K per month.

Tech Stack: C#, .Net, SQL Server, ASP .NET, MVC, Web API, REST, jQuery, AngularJS, Flutter, IIS, Visual Studio, Azure DevOps, Git, SSRS.

THE COMPANY

This leading, award-winning ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING COMPANY provides software system integration solutions within a dynamic, fast paced innovative environment. These MARKET LEADERS have established several highly successful platforms through the implementation of control automation and HIGH COMPLEXITY integration solutions to build solutions for the largest companies in Sub-Saharan Africa. They are in the process of EXPANDING to the US.

THE ROLE

As the JUNIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER, you will work with EXPERTS in the industry and with MODERN TECHNOLOGY to hone your strong developmental skills, building your FULL STACK expertise within an AZURE DEVOPS environment. You will design, develop and deploy brand-new integration solutions, ensuring the continued success and growth of the company in the SAAS provider and platform development space.

REQUIRED SKILLS

BSc Computer Science or equivalent.

Exposure/ Understanding of C#.

At least 6 Months’ internship or equivalent experience.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

