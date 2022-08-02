Software Developer (Senior)

This is an amazing opportunity for a Senior Full-Stack Developer to take ownership of features and mentor junior developers for this market-leading provider of electronic engineering, big data, and control automation software solutions.

This position is based in Durban and paying up to R1 Million per annum.

THE COMPANY

This leading, award-winning provider of software solutions have pioneered several highly successful and first-to-market platforms through the implementation of control automation and highly complex integration solutions to create solutions for the largest companies in Sub-Saharan Africa. They are in the process of expanding to the US.

THE ROLE

As Senior Full-Stack Developer, you will work on brand new integration solutions to power this company’s continued growth as a global leader in the SaaS provider & platform development space.

You will analyse integration potential, design & develop integration configurations, and be given the opportunity to own features for this company’s SaaS products.

You will also be given the opportunity to mentor junior developers, moving into a management role.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma in IT, honours beneficial

5+ Years C# .NET Core experience

5+ Years REST APIs experience

5+ Years SQL Server experience

5+ Years AngularJS experience

