Software Developer Team Lead

This is an excellent opportunity for a SOFTWARE DEVELOPER TEAM LEAD to sign off on technical and architectural designs while working for one of South Africa’s MARKET-LEADING E-COMMERCE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGY SITES. You will gain LEADERSHIP expertise operating a highly skilled team in developing HIGH COMPLEXITY software systems within a dynamic environment.

This position is FULLY REMOTE and paying [URL Removed] per annum.

Tech Stack: AWS, React, React Native, JavaScript, Typescript, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Node.JS, APIs, GraphQL, Cloud based technologies.

THE COMPANY

This MARKET-LEADING E-COMMERCE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGY SITE is using modern, innovative technology at the forefront of real estate operation, OPTIMIZING accessibility and market reach for buyers, renters, and sellers in the crucial management of property.

THE ROLE

As the SOFTWARE DEVELOPER TEAM LEAD you will use your strong LEADERSHIP skills, with access to modern technology, to make essential decisions and provide CRITICAL OVERSIGHT of the architectural activities of a dynamic team of developers. You will optimize team performance and ensure the critical alignment of business strategy and stakeholder requirements across multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

REQUIRED SKILLS

BSc Computer Science degree or equivalent.

At least 4 years’ commercial industry experience.

Strong high-volume Web based application experience.

Team Management experience.

AGILE / SCRUM experience.

