Software Engineer at Capital Assignments – Western Cape Cape Town Region

One of South Africa’s most desirable employers, with a unquestionable reputation in the financial services sector, has recently made a position available for a junior software engineer.
Within this comppany you will form prt of a team with a global brand which does not only have amazing leadership but also help you develop leadership skills over time. They are continually creating and building and amazing culture which offers the employees fantastic growth and development opportunities while providing continous reward and recognition programs.
The minimal requirements for this position woud be:
- Attention to detail and out of the box thinking
- The individual would need to be an action orientated and committed to continuous improvement
- Strong ability to creatively problem solve
Knowledge of technologies such as:
- Containerisation: Kubernetes, Docker
- CI/CD- Jenkins, AWS Code Commit
- AWS (preferred) or another cloud provider such AZURE or google Cloud Platform
- Confluence, Jira
- Netcore/ Kotlin/ Java
- Knowledge of Test-Driven Development
- Development applications to meet technical specifications
- Knowledge of Coding Best Practice
- Knowledge of agile methodologies (SCRUM/ kanban)
- Understading of systems are scalable, reponsive, robust, and secure.
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- problem solve
- action orientated
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree