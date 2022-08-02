Software Engineer / Developer (Cloud Data Platform) – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experiencedCloud Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.

Essential Skills:

Languages:

Python application development skills

Technologies:

Experience in working with AWS services (Lambda, EC2, IAM, S3, Step Functions, Fargate, Batch, Code Pipeline)

Familiar with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code concepts

Working Mode / Mindset:

Agile Development (Scrum, Jira, Confluence)

Test Automation

DevOps / CI/CD mentality (continuous integration / continuous deployment)

Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, interfaces, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure)

Don’t waste time, if you meet the requirements, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Python

AWS

Pipelines

Scrum

Jira

Automation

DevOps

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position