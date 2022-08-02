Software Engineer / Developer (Cloud Data Platform) – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experiencedCloud Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.
Essential Skills:
Languages:
- Python application development skills
Technologies:
- Experience in working with AWS services (Lambda, EC2, IAM, S3, Step Functions, Fargate, Batch, Code Pipeline)
- Familiar with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code concepts
Working Mode / Mindset:
- Agile Development (Scrum, Jira, Confluence)
- Test Automation
- DevOps / CI/CD mentality (continuous integration / continuous deployment)
- Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, interfaces, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure)
Don’t waste time, if you meet the requirements, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- Pipelines
- Scrum
- Jira
- Automation
- DevOps
- CI/CD
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years