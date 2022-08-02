Software Engineer – JavaScript React – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experienced JavaScript React Software Engineer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.

Essential Skills:

Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Develop software application code in JavaScript React

Familiar with cloud technologies and containerization

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

