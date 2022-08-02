Software Engineer – JavaScript React

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experienced JavaScript React Software Engineer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.
Essential Skills:
- Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Develop software application code in JavaScript React
- Familiar with cloud technologies and containerization
Don’t waste time, if you meet the requirements, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Integration
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Analysis
- JavaScript React
- C++
- C++ Language
- Lua
- Development Of System Software
- Computer science
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years