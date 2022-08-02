Software Engineer – JavaScript React

Aug 2, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experienced JavaScript React Software Engineer to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.

Essential Skills:

  • Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Develop software application code in JavaScript React
  • Familiar with cloud technologies and containerization

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Integration
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Analysis
  • JavaScript React
  • C++
  • C++ Language
  • Lua
  • Development Of System Software
  • Computer science

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

