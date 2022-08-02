Solutions Architect

This is an excellent opportunity for a SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT to design and develop the TECHNICAL VISION for LEADING FINANCIAL SERVICES GIANT by designing complex and scalable architectural solutions.

This is a PERMANENT opportunity based in JOHANNESBURG and paying [URL Removed] per annum (hybrid).

Tech stack: SQL, noSQL, ERDs, DB modelling, UI design, UML, object-relational-mapping, transactions.

THE COMPANY

This INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES GIANT focuses catering essential client-specific SOLUTIONS for business short and long-term financial goals and has won awards for client protection through risk mitigation. As one of Africa’s AWARD-WINNING FINANCIAL SERVICES business, the company is looking to optimize strategy and business delivery on their ranging critical projects and objectives.

THE ROLE

As the SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT, you will DESIGN and DEVELOP complex and scalable architectural SOLUTIONS for delivery on vital projects and work towards the strategic objectives across multiple domains within an AGILE environment. You will further use your TECHNICAL vision to lead end to end management of solution design.

REQUIRED SKILLS

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.

At least 5 years’ experience as a Solutions Designer, Development Manager, or Team Leader.

Knowledge of DevOps.

Understanding of financial service industry, IT architectures and technologies.

Knowledge of business process modelling and design across multiple domains.

