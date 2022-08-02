UI Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Facilitate user experience into the design of products and services and design interfaces to effectively communicate the brand and enrich the customers experience
Creativity is essential
Desired Skills:
- Technical skills. … Financial Industry knowledge. … Attention to detail. … Problem-solving skills. … Planning skills. … Teamwork skills. … Communication skill
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.
Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for UI Designer to join their team
11 months contract and the position is remote.