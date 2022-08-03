Automation Tester – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Aug 3, 2022

4 to 8 years’ experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.

  • 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM.
  • Experience in Integration Automation Testing.
  • Experience in ETL/BI Testing
  • Experience in Power BI
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Experience in automating API Services.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of C# and JAVA

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • ETL
  • BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

