Business Analyst

Our client in the retail sector is on the hunt for a Business Analyst to join their prestigious ranks. The role entails working with the business at a management level to understand the business requirement focusing on designing, implementing and supporting business systems and processes throughout their development life cycle.

The role encompasses solution design, business analysis, development, implementation, post implementation support, reporting and analytics as well as maintaining the Group IT solutions landscape

Requirements

Partner with business at a senior and management level to understand key business drivers and focus areas.

Facilitate workshops and meetings with business and external parties to lead and manage application and interface analysis, design, change, implementation, reporting or utilization

Manage delivery within multi-skilled teams within System Methodologies such as SDLC.

Requirements gathering and analysis

Design /Development / Build / Coding /Testing/Implementation

Communicate with all stakeholders involved.

Manage a team to effectively establish and maintain a solution landscape that includes all applications and interfaces in use, and relevant business solutions.

Drive the utilization and leveraging of applications, interfaces and relevant business solutions.

Assist with initiatives relevant to the innovation and improvement of applications

Assist with changes that Applications users have recommended based on the business rules proposed.

Involvement in any changes made to the system.

Provide inputs to establish and manage operating costs and capital expenditure within area of responsibility.

Manage and control relevant budgets and forecasts within area of responsibility

Qualifications

IT Degree/Diploma

Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous)

SQL (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

sdlc

sql

