Business Analyst at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Gauteng

Our Client, a specialised Insurance Company based in Johannesburg is seeking to hire Business Analyst to join their small but growing IT team. Candidates must have Project Management experience within the IT and Finance Sector. Position based in Johannesburg (Hybrid Model)

Client Details

Our client is a specialised Insurance Company, and operates in the corporate risk finance sector, providing their clients with risk and benefit services. Company based in Johannesburg

Description

Key Responsibilities:

Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements).

Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements.

Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements.

Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment.

Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application.

Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear &complete understanding of the requirements.

Participate in quality management reviews throughout the Business Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled.

Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined.

Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.

As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case

Assist with benefit realisation review.

Profile

Key Requirements:

Knowledge of business & understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.

Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and Software Development LifeCycle methodologies.

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts & issues in business terms Relationship development.

Competencies:

Strong analytically & numerical ability.

Problem solving skills.

Conceptual thinker.

Good communication / interpersonal skills.

Action / results orientation.

Quality orientation.

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation.

Other:

Must be willing to travel on an adhoc basis.

Must be in position of a valid drivers’ licence.

Qualifications and work experience:

Matric/Grade 12.

Business Degree would be to your advantage.

Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses.

A minimum of 3 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry).

Job Offer

Market related salary

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

About The Employer:

Specialized Insurance Company

