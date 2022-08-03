Business Analyst Merchandising

Qualifications
- Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
Experience
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Solid SAP Master Data experience
- SAP Pricing experience
- Exposure to the retail environment
- Good understanding of the buying processes in the retail environment
Knowledge and Skills
- Operate at an Expert level in terms of methods used to analyze and benchmark business cases, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).
- Research and identify opportunities to improve the business’ offering and add value to our customers through the solutions we provide.
- Drive / shape input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user.
- Deploy appropriate techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business needs.
- Assess technical solutions and business processes against business requirements.
- Lead in the mapping out of data conversion and reporting requirements.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Business Analyst