C++ Developer at RecruiTech

Our client has developed a Simulator in conjunction with the South African Navy (SAN).

It consists of various electrically and hydraulically activated mechanical components and custom developed software modules. The mechanical components consist of the Periscope including motor drive and hydraulics, Hoistable Mast Panel (HMP) and Control and Display Unit (CDU). These have been designed to replicate the look and feel of the real equipment on board the submarine.

They are looking for a resource that will initially work on the Submarine Control Simulator (upgrade of an existing dive simulator) and then move onto a full-time position working on the Trident Command & Control system.

Experience:

C++ (intermediate to expert)

Java (intermediate)

Linux (intermediate)

IT/Engineering related degree or diploma and Minimum 3 years’ work experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

