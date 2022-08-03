Cloud Data Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

As a Cloud Data Engineer, you will be responsible to support a platform lead in building out the CIB analytics capability. You’ll be responsible for designing and building out the infrastructure that powers our products. You will work closely with engineers in order to make sure we have the right tools in place to solve problems as they arise.

Your main responsibilities will include Working with engineering teams to design data architectures, infrastructure configurations and storage solutions. Working on tooling and automation so you can build new services quickly without worrying about scaling or managing servers yourself . Helping build out our continuous integration pipeline so we can easily build new features into existing code bases

Qualifications

Must have at least 5 years of cloud data engineering experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field required

At least 3 years of experience as a Cloud Data Engineer.

Experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and/or Microsoft Azure is preferred.

Requirements

A strong data engineers who is able to stretch into software and implementation engineering will be a good fit.

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Translates loosely defined requirements into solutions.

Uses open-source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered.

Cloud data engineers (AWS and Azure)

Databricks

Requirement is to build out the infrastructure, base devops and pipeline capabilities

Build data capability in the cloud

Technology stack:

Azure

Synapse

MLStudio

Databricks

AWS – we are not very sure on this

Databricks

Sagemake

Redshift

Integration

Ab Nitio

NiFi

Qlik Replicate

Languages

C#

Python

SQL

Spark

