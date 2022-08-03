Data Warehouse Specialist – Gauteng Rosslyn

A Global IT company is looking for a Data warehouse architect who is interested in leading the effort to improve data quality and customer 360 initiatives. Our ideal candidate will be passionate about systematically finding creative approaches to most effectively bridge the gap between data and decision makers. Candidate should be a strong self-starter who can create and lead new projects from scratch with minimal guidance, oversight, or resources. Additionally, a collaborative, team player who can thrive in an ambiguous requirements environment.

Role and Responsibilities –

Serve as a bridge between Client’s CRM business team and IS/IT team.

Lead efforts to improve data quality and fluency within the company by consulting/ mentoring to data warehouse team contributing to various development and enhancements.

Collaborate with external stakeholders like, Lead Management System (LMS) providers, for smooth completion of lead integration projects

To work as Technical Architect and lead for ‘360 deg view of Customer’ project.

To collaborate with Salesforce team in improving the quality of bidirectional data flow

between data warehouse, Salesforce and external systems like Lead To work as custodian of Project Planning (PMO role) for various CRM projects.

Demonstrable experience in usage of data science techniques, predictive analytics methods and analysis techniques on customer segmentation, customer churn to uncover insights.

Proficiency in SQL Server, Talend, SQL and Proficiency in Snowflake and AWS cloud is required.

Prior experience in marketing automation and analytics would be an advantage.

Working knowledge on using Salesforce , service and marketing modules is necessary.

Desired Skills:

Client Liaison

data warehousing

Project Planning

Sql Server

talend

snowflake

AWS

analytics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

