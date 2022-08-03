Database Administrator (With MS Access/FoxPro Exp) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

One of our clients based in the US is looking for Database Administrator to join their team. They are looking for someone who is willing to work a few hours a week for an extra income.

This role is Fully Remote for 10-20 US/SA Hours (3-4 hours a day) with the possibility of becoming a full-time role with 40 weekly hours.

Responsibilities: (Not limited to)

Building database systems of high availability and quality depending on each end user’s specialized role

Designing and implementing databases in accordance to end users’ information needs and views

Defining users and enabling data distribution to the right user, in appropriate format and in a timely manner database administrator job description

Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data

Minimise database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses

Provide proactive and reactive data management support and training to users

Determine, enforce, and document database policies, procedures and standards

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required

Skills Required:

Proven working experience as a Database Administrator

Working experience with either FoxPro or MS Access

Created reports in SSRS

Designed SQL queries to analyse, convert, and test data

Developed VB code for data conversion into Access database

Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications

Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity, and SQL

Familiarity with database design, documentation, and coding

Previous experience with DBA case tools (frontend/backend) and third-party tools

Familiarity with programming languages API

Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

FoxPro

MS Access

Database Administration

Database Design

SQL Queries

SSRS

API

Development/Programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)

– US hours, 10-20 US/SA Hours between 3pm-12pm (3-4 hours a day)

– Flexible work hours

– Flexibility to work from home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

