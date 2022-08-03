Database Administrator (With MS Access/FoxPro Exp) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 3, 2022

One of our clients based in the US is looking for Database Administrator to join their team. They are looking for someone who is willing to work a few hours a week for an extra income.
This role is Fully Remote for 10-20 US/SA Hours (3-4 hours a day) with the possibility of becoming a full-time role with 40 weekly hours.

Responsibilities: (Not limited to)

  • Building database systems of high availability and quality depending on each end user’s specialized role
  • Designing and implementing databases in accordance to end users’ information needs and views
  • Defining users and enabling data distribution to the right user, in appropriate format and in a timely manner database administrator job description
  • Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data
  • Minimise database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses
  • Provide proactive and reactive data management support and training to users
  • Determine, enforce, and document database policies, procedures and standards
  • Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity
  • Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required

Skills Required:

  • Proven working experience as a Database Administrator
  • Working experience with either FoxPro or MS Access
  • Created reports in SSRS
  • Designed SQL queries to analyse, convert, and test data
  • Developed VB code for data conversion into Access database
  • Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications
  • Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity, and SQL
  • Familiarity with database design, documentation, and coding
  • Previous experience with DBA case tools (frontend/backend) and third-party tools
  • Familiarity with programming languages API
  • Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically

General:

Desired Skills:

  • FoxPro
  • MS Access
  • Database Administration
  • Database Design
  • SQL Queries
  • SSRS
  • API
  • Development/Programming

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)
– US hours, 10-20 US/SA Hours between 3pm-12pm (3-4 hours a day)
– Flexible work hours
– Flexibility to work from home

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home
  • Flexitime

