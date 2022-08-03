Development Manager Software

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER – Software applications in financial services

A Rare found in the Garden route!! Professional and challenging job in paradise !!!

Our client is expanding and needing to fill the following exciting new vacancy in their projects and development team:

The Development Manager acts as a technical owner of a set of applications, managing relationships with Business Product owners and ensures that business objectives are reflected in the technical processes which they manage.

Areas of Responsibility may include but not limited to:

Managing a team of project managers, QA support staff, front and backend developers.

Ensuring that the applications remain adaptive to emerging client needs in its lifetime.

Client relationship management and networking

Ensuring alignment to business requirements, and building trust with clients by displaying managerial competence

Participating in, planning / strategy sessions

Management of activities within the overall team

Coordinate: Build, test, deliver, fix, change requests

Capacity management; delegation of tasks, review of execution, and providing feedback to team members.

Acting as a Project Manager for selected projects

Management of activities within the SDLC (acting as process owner)

Requirements

Minimum 3 years’ experience in managing a Software development, Quality assurance and Project management team

Minimum 3 years software development exposure.

Applicable project management experience essential

IT degree or equivalent IT tertiary qualification

People Management Development courses would be advantageous

This position will require the successful applicant to relocate to George, Western Cape.

Desired Skills:

Software project management

team leader

Software Development

Software Testing

Development team management

Strategic development

Strategy Development

Product Innovation

Lead a team

Client Relations

capacity management

SDLC

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is all about innovation and technology. They are passionate about creating fans and adding value to their client’s lives. The company is in the process of embarking on an exciting period of growth with a clear focus on the future.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

