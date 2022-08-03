eCommerce Data Analyst at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our national client is currently looking to employ an eCommerce Data Analyst.
Overview:
The analyst will be responsible for collecting, cleaning, and analyzing data, as well as communicating their findings to the team. You should have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as experience working with data-driven decision-making.
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed diploma or higher certificate in Data Science, Data Analysis, Statistics or similar.
- Strong mathematical and problem solving skills.
- Knowledge and experience in database design, data models, data mining and segmentation.
- Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages used for data set analyzing.
- Knowledge of languages like python and SQL; Alternative languages of choice also accepted.
- Ability and experience in applying data processing algorithms to different datasets.
- Experience and proven track record in data analysis.
- Excellent communication/presentation, time management and team working skills.
- Adept to queries, writing reports and conducting presentations.
- Extremely accurate with high attention to detail.
Responsibilities:
- Using automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources, performing analysis to assess quality and meaning of data.
- Identifying/Removing corrupted data, identifying outliers and related problems that affect reporting of data.
- Developing/Maintaining data systems – reorganizing data in a readable format/Data wrangling.
- Filter Data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to identify and correct problems.
- Using statistical tools to identify, analyse, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for the diagnosis and prediction of trends; working with the E-commerce team to identify and track the affect of changes to the system
- Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that business performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time.
- Tracking effects of changes and impact on conversion rates.
- Preparing and Presenting reports for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data.
- Working with E-business, Marketing, Support and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system modifications, and devise data governance strategies.
- Preparing final analysis reports for the stakeholders to understand the data-analysis steps, enabling them to take important decisions based on various facts and trends.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.