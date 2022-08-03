eCommerce Data Analyst at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our national client is currently looking to employ an eCommerce Data Analyst.

Overview:

The analyst will be responsible for collecting, cleaning, and analyzing data, as well as communicating their findings to the team. You should have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as experience working with data-driven decision-making.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed diploma or higher certificate in Data Science, Data Analysis, Statistics or similar.

Strong mathematical and problem solving skills.

Knowledge and experience in database design, data models, data mining and segmentation.

Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages used for data set analyzing.

Knowledge of languages like python and SQL; Alternative languages of choice also accepted.

Ability and experience in applying data processing algorithms to different datasets.

Experience and proven track record in data analysis.

Excellent communication/presentation, time management and team working skills.

Adept to queries, writing reports and conducting presentations.

Extremely accurate with high attention to detail.

Responsibilities:

Using automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources, performing analysis to assess quality and meaning of data.

Identifying/Removing corrupted data, identifying outliers and related problems that affect reporting of data.

Developing/Maintaining data systems – reorganizing data in a readable format/Data wrangling.

Filter Data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to identify and correct problems.

Using statistical tools to identify, analyse, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for the diagnosis and prediction of trends; working with the E-commerce team to identify and track the affect of changes to the system

Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that business performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time.

Tracking effects of changes and impact on conversion rates.

Preparing and Presenting reports for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data.

Working with E-business, Marketing, Support and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system modifications, and devise data governance strategies.

Preparing final analysis reports for the stakeholders to understand the data-analysis steps, enabling them to take important decisions based on various facts and trends.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position