Healthy uptake for Post Office’s online car licence renewals

The South African Post Office has seen a healthy uptake for its facility for the online renewal of motor vehicle licences, which it launched at the end of January 2022. More than 37 000 vehicle licences have been renewed nationally through the system, most of them in Gauteng.

The Post Office states that the initial teething problems have been resolved and the system, which is available on https://www.sapomvl.co.za is now working efficiently.

The full renewal process, including payment, is done online, leaving only the last step of accessing the actual disk. This is done in one of two ways: the SA Post Office can deliver the disk to the customer at a delivery fee of R75 or the disc can be collected free of charge from a selected Post Office branch.

Payment is done safely and securely through the bank’s Masterpass app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for Apple devices.

The Post Office is licenced to do car licence renewals and for that reason no commission is charged on the renewal transaction.

The documents required when you renew your licence at a Post Office branch have to be uploaded for the online renewal. The are: a certified copy of the car owner’s ID and, for cars registered in KwaZulu-Natal, proof of address no older than three months.

The customer will receive an SMS when the disk arrives at the destination Post Office for collection or when it goes out for delivery. Turnaround time is about 10 working days.

The online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences does not replace the current renewal service available at selected Post Office branches. Many customers prefer to pay their licence and leave immediately with the new licence, and they can do that at a Post Office branch.

The service is available for vehicle owners in all provinces of South Africa except, currently, in the Western Cape.