IOS Developer

We’re on a mission to positively impact the lives of our users. Our product puts their needs at the centre of our thinking. Through cutting-edge tech, insightful analytics and beautiful design we want to help our users build their financial confidence and make better financial decisions.

We want our people to perform at their best, so we trust everyone to work in a way that suits them-focusing on output, not time spent at a screen. We have an inclusive culture where everyone is encouraged to look after their own wellbeing whilst growing and developing their career.

You will be joining the team in our Cape Town office, working in an interdisciplinary squad, to take the current open beta product to its full fruition and push into the market. You will develop experiences that are as beautiful and visually complex as they are helpful and optimised.

We are proud to say that our engineering team is world class and at the heart of making this mission a reality for our millions of users.

Requirements

We are right for you if you’d like to:

Contribute to a meaningful product that helps people improve their lives

Get involved with a product in the early stages and contribute significantly to the key decisions that will shape its future

Work in a truly collaborative team that allows you to get involved in design discussions, user testing, and product strategy development

Work in a company that invests in the continuous learning, personal development, and mental health of its employees

Nice to have:

An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) – e.g. backend web services

Line management of junior developers

Technical Skills:

Strong knowledge of Swift

Strong understanding of design patterns and Object Oriented Programming

Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns and best practices

Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs

In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)

Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)

Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging

Experience with AppStoreConnect, release process

Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).

Experience with SwiftUI

Experience with StoreKit

Experience with CoreAnimation

Benefits

Holidays – 20 paid holidays (plus public holidays) and a “duvet day” on your birthday

Pension Fund contribution over and above salary

Medial Aid Benefit – over and above salary

Annual learning budget

Flexible work hours and the ability to work from home

Flexible, generous and personalised maternity and paternity plans

Monthly team events and office days out that we get to choose, and company events at the end of each quarter and retro

