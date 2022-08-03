IOS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We’re on a mission to positively impact the lives of our users. Our product puts their needs at the centre of our thinking. Through cutting-edge tech, insightful analytics and beautiful design we want to help our users build their financial confidence and make better financial decisions.
We want our people to perform at their best, so we trust everyone to work in a way that suits them-focusing on output, not time spent at a screen. We have an inclusive culture where everyone is encouraged to look after their own wellbeing whilst growing and developing their career.
You will be joining the team in our Cape Town office, working in an interdisciplinary squad, to take the current open beta product to its full fruition and push into the market. You will develop experiences that are as beautiful and visually complex as they are helpful and optimised.
We are proud to say that our engineering team is world class and at the heart of making this mission a reality for our millions of users.
Requirements
We are right for you if you’d like to:
- Contribute to a meaningful product that helps people improve their lives
- Get involved with a product in the early stages and contribute significantly to the key decisions that will shape its future
- Work in a truly collaborative team that allows you to get involved in design discussions, user testing, and product strategy development
- Work in a company that invests in the continuous learning, personal development, and mental health of its employees
Nice to have:
- An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) – e.g. backend web services
- Line management of junior developers
- Technical Skills:
- Strong knowledge of Swift
- Strong understanding of design patterns and Object Oriented Programming
- Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns and best practices
- Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs
- In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs
- Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)
- Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)
- Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging
- Experience with AppStoreConnect, release process
- Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).
- Experience with SwiftUI
- Experience with StoreKit
- Experience with CoreAnimation
Benefits
- Holidays – 20 paid holidays (plus public holidays) and a “duvet day” on your birthday
- Pension Fund contribution over and above salary
- Medial Aid Benefit – over and above salary
- Annual learning budget
- Flexible work hours and the ability to work from home
- Flexible, generous and personalised maternity and paternity plans
- Monthly team events and office days out that we get to choose, and company events at the end of each quarter and retro
Desired Skills:
- IOS
- mobile
- Restful
- Swift
- Agile