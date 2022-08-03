IT Administrator at Headhunters

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking to employ a IT Administrator.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 1-year experience.
  • 3 -5 years in an IT Administrator role (advantageous).
  • N+ and A+ (compulsory).
  • Own Vehicle.
  • Experience working with Mikrotik and UniFI
  • Knowledge of Networks TCP/IP.
  • Knowledge of CCTV.
  • Knowledge of Hardware Maintenance.
  • Advanced Computer Skills.
  • Interpersonal Skills.
  • Knowledge of Domains.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Monitor and Maintain LAN, WAN & VPN.
  • User Desktop Support.
  • Maintain, Set-Up & Create Domain and 365 Profiles.
  • Monitor and Maintain Software, Systems and Applications.
  • IT Asset and Inventory Maintenance.
  • Training
  • RDP Support.
  • Printer Support.
  • Cabling & Cabinet Maintenance.

Attributes and Competencies:

  • Take Initiative.
  • Dependable and analytical.
  • Planning.
  • Ambitious.
  • Stress Tolerance.
  • Problem Solver.
  • Organized.
  • Team Player.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

