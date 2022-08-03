IT Technical Specialist at First National Bank – Gauteng Johannesburg North

FNB is looking to employ an experienced Technical Specialist in our Core Banking IT division.
We are looking for someone is self driven & motivated & they must take responsibility and a methodical approach to problem analysis.
As an applicant you must have the following skills and experience:
- Candidate must have strong / extensive Linux skills
- Automation across Ansible / Bitbucket / Bamboo
- Containers – Kubernetes / Rancher
- Support for Postgress DB’s
- Linux Server administration
- JBOSS EAP: updates, configuration, or troubleshooting
- Server monitoring
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Ansible
- Bitbucket
- Bamboo
- Kubernetes
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma