IT Technical Specialist at First National Bank – Gauteng Johannesburg North

FNB is looking to employ an experienced Technical Specialist in our Core Banking IT division.

We are looking for someone is self driven & motivated & they must take responsibility and a methodical approach to problem analysis.

As an applicant you must have the following skills and experience:

Candidate must have strong / extensive Linux skills

Automation across Ansible / Bitbucket / Bamboo

Containers – Kubernetes / Rancher

Support for Postgress DB’s

Linux Server administration

JBOSS EAP: updates, configuration, or troubleshooting

Server monitoring

Desired Skills:

Linux

Ansible

Bitbucket

Bamboo

Kubernetes

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

