IT Technical Specialist at First National Bank – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 3, 2022

FNB is looking to employ an experienced Technical Specialist in our Core Banking IT division.

We are looking for someone is self driven & motivated & they must take responsibility and a methodical approach to problem analysis.

As an applicant you must have the following skills and experience:

  • Candidate must have strong / extensive Linux skills
  • Automation across Ansible / Bitbucket / Bamboo
  • Containers – Kubernetes / Rancher
  • Support for Postgress DB’s
  • Linux Server administration
  • JBOSS EAP: updates, configuration, or troubleshooting
  • Server monitoring

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Ansible
  • Bitbucket
  • Bamboo
  • Kubernetes

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

