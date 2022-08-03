JUNIOR SCRUM MASTER at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 3, 2022

Scrum Master in Cape Town

We are looking for Scrum Master Professionals with 1-2 years solid development experience in Agile Methods and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

  • Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations.

  • Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)

  • Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team.

  • Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery.

  • Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives

  • Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices

  • Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning

  • Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, inter dependencies and impediments to the team

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

  • sprint iterations
  • scrum
  • Agile
  • CI/CD
  • TDD
  • track
  • report

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position