NETWORK ENGINEER

Aug 3, 2022

My fast past retail client is seeking a Network Engineer to be responsible for the design, setup, configuration, maintenance, security and reliable operation of the company’s network- and computer systems, hardware & software. ERP experience highly saught.
Key Responsibilities

  • Designing and implementing new network solutions

  • Installing, configuring, supporting and maintaining network equipment including firewalls, routers, servers, switches, Wi-Fi controllers and access points

  • Configuration and maintenance of SDWAN, IP tunnels, DHCP and DNS

  • Back up- and disaster recovery

  • Set up, configure, support and maintain telephone systems, specifically VOIP systems, in a SDWAN environment

  • Co-ordinate and manage sub-contractors involved with network installations across the organization

  • User administration (setup and maintenance of user accounts)

  • Ensure correct and optimal function of peripheral devices across the organization

  • Recovery and repairs from hardware- or software failures.

  • Provide tier II support per request from the IT Service Desk

  • Monitor network performance and uptime, and identify remedial actions to improve overall network performance

  • Perform system updates to new versions of OS and application software releases

  • Setup security policies for users. A Network Engineer must have a strong grasp of computer security (e.g. firewalls, intrusion detection systems, multi-factor authentication, encryption)

  • Password and identity management

  • Facilitate procurement of hardware- and software

  • Operate master consoles in order to monitor the performance of computer systems and networks, and to coordinate computer network access and use

  • Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations

Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies

  • Ideally the candidate should have 3 to 5 year’s experience in a similar role

  • A MCSE and good working knowledge of Active Directory is mandatory

  • Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, Windows 10 & 11, Office365, MS Office, Microsoft Exchange – high proficiency required

  • ERP system experience would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • uSER ADMIN AND SET UP
  • CONFIGURATION
  • ERP SYSTEMS AND POS SYSTEMS

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund etc

