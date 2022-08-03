NETWORK ENGINEER

My fast past retail client is seeking a Network Engineer to be responsible for the design, setup, configuration, maintenance, security and reliable operation of the company’s network- and computer systems, hardware & software. ERP experience highly saught.

Key Responsibilities

Designing and implementing new network solutions

Installing, configuring, supporting and maintaining network equipment including firewalls, routers, servers, switches, Wi-Fi controllers and access points

Configuration and maintenance of SDWAN, IP tunnels , DHCP and DNS

Back up- and disaster recovery

Set up, configure, support and maintain telephone systems, specifically VOIP systems, in a SDWAN environment

Co-ordinate and manage sub-contractors involved with network installations across the organization

User administration (setup and maintenance of user accounts)

Ensure correct and optimal function of peripheral devices across the organization

Recovery and repairs from hardware- or software failures.

Provide tier II support per request from the IT Service Desk

Monitor network performance and uptime, and identify remedial actions to improve overall network performance

Perform system updates to new versions of OS and application software releases

Setup security policies for users. A Network Engineer must have a strong grasp of computer security (e.g. firewalls, intrusion detection systems, multi-factor authentication, encryption)

s. A Network Engineer must have a strong grasp of computer security (e.g. firewalls, intrusion detection systems, multi-factor authentication, encryption) Password and identity management

Facilitate procurement of hardware- and software

Operate master consoles in order to monitor the performance of computer systems and networks, and to coordinate computer network access and use

Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations

Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies

Ideally the candidate should have 3 to 5 year's experience in a similar role

A MCSE and good working knowledge of Active Directory is mandatory

Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, Windows 10 & 11, Office365, MS Office, Microsoft Exchange – high proficiency required

, Windows Server, , , MS Office, Microsoft – high proficiency required ERP system experience would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

uSER ADMIN AND SET UP

CONFIGURATION

ERP SYSTEMS AND POS SYSTEMS

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund etc

