Openserve will split from Telkom in September

Telkom Group has approved the legal and structural separation of Openserve, South Africa’s largest wholesale network infrastructure provider, effective from 1 September 2022.

Serame Taukobong, Telkom Group CEO, comments: “We have been on a journey to transform and unlock value in the group by separating the operating businesses to become standalone entities, which started with BCX and subsequently Gyro, which now operate as separate legal entities wholly owned by Telkom SOC.

“Openserve follows suit as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Telkom Group, which will promote and drive autonomous ability and market visibility” he adds.

Openserve CEO Althon Beukes says: “This next phase of our journey focuses on unlocking greater value through the legal and structural separation, positioning Openserve to respond to the ever-changing regulatory and competitive environment and enabling us to continue to focus on our growth ambitions.

“Since the inception of Openserve in 2015, we have made significant strides in laying the foundation for our future success, by focusing on launching innovative products & services, providing superior interactions through our frontline staff and leveraging our innovative digital channels to create a differentiated customer experience.”

Openserve will serve as the landing station partner for Google’s Equiano submarine cable system developed to run from western Europe, along the west coast of Africa to South Africa’s facilities in Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape. The company has also focused on accelerating its FTTH network to provide open access connectivity to more than 890 000 homes in South Africa, with a connectivity rate of 46,6%.