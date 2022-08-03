Project Manager (Quality Improvement) Nurse (WRHI) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Main purpose of the job:

To provide oversight and management of the Wits RHI Quality Improvement (QI) interventions within the specified geographical area in the achievement of project targets and improved HIV and TB-related health outcomes

Location:

Pretoria – Tshwane

Key performance areas:

Coordinate and manage the implementation of QI activities within the supported district

Provide direction, programme implementation guidance and support to sub-district-based managers to ensure delivery of the QI components of the project

Assess planned activities, M&E data and external developments within the field in order to improve outputs on an ongoing basis using agreed programme indicators including operations research indicators

Support the development and review of work plans and other programme documents for effective implementation of the QI programme

Support the development of programme tools such as SOPs and technical guidelines and contribute to the development of other programme documents as required

Ensure the alignment of QI activities within the supported district to DIP action plans

Coordinate and troubleshoot all programme-related activities within the supported district

Undertake regular site visits to ensure and support the implementation of activities according to the plan

Ensure compliance with the relevant components of the programme area, in collaboration with other RHI teams

Participate in monthly progress meetings with the district team to monitor the progress of the strategic plan and deliverables

Support the district in the development and implementation of QI programmes

Facilitate the identification, planning and execution of quality improvement projects throughout the district

Assume a lead role and develop QI project plans identifying all aspects of the project including timelines for each task

Assure timely collection, processing and reporting of data per project

Offer technical support to DOH staff and internal DSD colleagues on the implementation of QI activities

Serve as a champion, coach and expert in quality improvement (QI) to ensure that Gophelega and other initiatives across Wits RHI effectively utilize QI approaches, methodologies and tools to achieve outcomes

Regularly monitor the implementation and progress of QI activities according to the QI methodology

Develop and effectively manage relationships with external and internal stakeholders including DoH, DSD, donors, partners and relevant Wits RHI structures

Maintain close communication with the Wits RHI M&E/SI team to ensure adequate and regular reporting to district management and facility DoH managers

Serve as a representative of the QI programme on both internal and external forums/working groups within the supported districts

Provide feedback to internal and external stakeholders on Quality Improvement initiatives

Required minimum education and training:

Professional Nursing degree or diploma, or equivalent

Required minimum work experience:

5 years of management experience within donor-funded public health or private health care programme

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Certification in HIV management

NIMART and PC101 trained

Post-graduate degree or diploma in Public Health

Management or related fields Ability to review and analyse programme data for decision making

Excellent levels of written and verbal English communication skills. Preference for experience in Quality

Improvement and HIV project management

Experience managing a PEPFAR-funded project

Demands of the job:

Travel will be required within and outside of the district

Ability to work in a highly demanding and pressurized environment, flexibility, management, training, and leadership experience

Communications and relationships:

Develop and effectively manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders (Relevant Wits RHI Structures, DoH, donors, partners at all levels)

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

