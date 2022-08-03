SASE market to almost triple by 2026

The total secure access service edge (SASE) market is expected to exceed $13-billion by 2026, representing a very healthy CAGR.

This is according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group, which divides the total SASE market into its two technology components: Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN, with SSE expected to double the SD-WAN revenue for SASE. The report further breaks down the SSE market into FWaaS, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA.

“We see SASE continuing to thrive independent of the ongoing macro-economic uncertainty as enterprises strategically invest for the new age of distributed applications and hybrid work that need a different approach to connectivity and security,” says Mauricio Sanchez, research director: network security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group.

“We anticipate that security will increasingly be the driver and lead SASE’s SSE to exhibit over twice the growth of SASE’s SD-WAN.”

Within SSE, secure web gateway (SWG) and cloud access security broker (CASB) are expected to remain the most significant revenue components over the five-year forecast horizon, but zero trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall-as-a-service (FaaS) are estimated to flourish at a faster rate.

Unified SASE is expected to exceed disaggregated SASE by almost six-times; while enterprise access router revenue is expected to decline at over 5% CAGR over the forecast horizon.