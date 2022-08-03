Security Engineer

Our Client based in Pretoria, Gauteng is seeking a Cloud Security Engineer to join their Team.

They are responsible for specialising in providing managed solutions to banking, telecoms, retail, travel, broader e-commerce and financial services sectors, as well as creating opportunities for new players in the banking and payments space.

In addition, our client helps banks and companies that want to launch financial products to move past any legacy issues and rapidly deploy cost effective, sophisticated banking and payments systems for the future.

Requirements:

Knowledge and experience with IAM, security operations.

Strong familiarity with Windows operating systems and cloud provider ecosystems (Azure).

Ensure perimeter, server and workstation configurations are implemented as per relevant standards, such as PCI-DSS, NIST and CIS

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Desired Skills:

security

cloud

azure

architecture

windows os

Security engineering

patch management

Vulnerability Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

