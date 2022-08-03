Senior Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria Region

FIC is an equal opportunity employer. Preference will be given to suitably qualified femaleÂ applicants in line with our Employment Targets and our commitment to diversifying our workforce.

Provide technical analysis in the interpretation and presentation of a variety of complex financial and factual data, to produce strategic intelligence which will assist with identifying subjects and associated links with the proceeds of crime, to aid criminal investigations, the recovery of proceeds of crime, criminal prosecutions and medium to long term decision making.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

â€¢ Apply advanced to expert understanding of the intelligence cycle for data mining and data cleansing to compile, collate, evaluate, analyse, and produce financial intelligence in a manner which is both understandable and properly corroborated.

â€¢ Perform complex analytic functions in respect of financial and mathematical calculations; transaction summaries; explore transacting patterns and scenarios which may be linked to the proceeds of crime and money laundering.

â€¢ Deliver strategic results through the team by translating strategy into operational deliverables through the analysis of relevant data.

â€¢ Supervise the preparation of financial intelligence products involving complex financial information on a variety of tactical, operational, and strategic issues.

â€¢ Act as a technical reference point for information and financial analysis and offer solutions to a variety of complex problems in support of issues within the area of responsibility.

â€¢ Direct analysts to research, evaluate, analyse, fuse, and interpret reporting from multiple sources to produce current and finished (basic) intelligence products.

â€¢ Supervise the creation of charts and graphics to explain findings.

â€¢ Identify and recommend optimal resources for tasks in terms of skills and technical ability when required.

â€¢ Plan and manage outputs with limited supervision.

â€¢ Working with managers and members of other agencies in support of combating crime priorities to ensure the production of the most complete and accurate assessments possible.

â€¢ Develop an understanding of the client’s objectives and translate the clientâ€™s objective into a value-added service.

â€¢ Prepare and present financial intelligence assessments and briefings to the Centreâ€™s clients.

â€¢ Advise management on financial intelligence issues and challenges as appropriate.

â€¢ Support crisis planning and operations.

â€¢ Represent the organisation at working groups, meetings, conferences, and seminars.

â€¢ Provide feedback to staff members as and when required.

â€¢ Provide mentorship / coaching and ensuring transfer of skills to colleagues.

â€¢ Ensure the analyst team understand and support the organisationâ€™s vision, values and strategy.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

â€¢ Essential Qualification: University Degree.

â€¢ Preferred Qualification Post Graduate Degree â€“ IT related/Data Analytics/

â€¢ A strong research knowledge

â€¢ An applied understanding of the South African Constitution

â€¢ At least six years’ experience and working knowledge of data analysis applications, tools, and systems.

â€¢ Knowledge and experience using the Microsoft office suite with specific advanced knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint are a prerequisite

â€¢ Knowledge and experience using the SQL or SAS is a prerequisite

â€¢ Anti-Money laundering training will be a prerequisite

â€¢ Statistical analysis capabilities is an added advantage

