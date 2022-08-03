Senior Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement.

Purpose Statement:

To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Experience:

5 -7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

Minimum

Java Script Framework

XML

HTML 5

CSS

Java

JSP

SQL

Web Services

Spring

Rest Services

Mobile Development

Maven

Qualifications (Minimum):

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills:

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies:

Deciding and Initiating Action

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Adapting and Responding to Change

Planning and Organising

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

