Senior Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 3, 2022

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement.
Purpose Statement:

  • To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Experience:

  • 5 -7 years’ proven software development

  • Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

  • Minimum

  • Java Script Framework

  • XML

  • HTML 5

  • CSS

  • Java

  • JSP

  • SQL

  • Web Services

  • Spring

  • Rest Services

  • Mobile Development

  • Maven

Qualifications (Minimum):

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)

  • Application development

  • Standards and governance

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML

  • Systems analysis and design

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment

  • Banking business model

  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills:

  • Communications Skills

  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

  • Analytical Skills

  • Problem solving skills

Competencies:

  • Deciding and Initiating Action

  • Relating and Networking

  • Persuading and Influencing

  • Writing and Reporting

  • Applying Expertise and Technology

  • Analysing

  • Adapting and Responding to Change

  • Planning and Organising

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Frontend
  • Software Development
  • Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position