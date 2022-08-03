Senior iOS Developer LWG2150 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior iOS Developer to join their team on a contract working from Midrand office / onsite for a long-term contract until Dec 2024 (Renewable). CV to [Email Address Removed]

Purpose of the role:

Assist with the Development of the Customer Touchpoint – Retail System

Projects & Maintenance:

Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Lead or Product owner.

Develop system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Tech Stack:

Minimum of 5 years of working experience in building native iOS applications.

Building native iOS applications in Swift that: Have multiple screens Handle login and authentication Integrate with Rest APIs using JSON and other media types (images and video) Control video playback Display alerts

Accepts keyboard input and can limit the maximum number of characters

Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired

Work on iPhone and iPad

Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout

Uses customized UI controls

Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs

Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages

Work in an online/offline mode

The candidate should:

Be able to showcase actual apps that the candidate has developed

Have experience using GIT

Build for iPhone and iPad targets

Know how to deploy mobile applications

Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements

Be able to write unit tests

Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)

Learn more/Apply for this position