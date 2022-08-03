Senior Java C# Developer Azure Cloud Specialist – Hybrid – R640 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is cool long-term contracting work, for Java, C#.NET Developer’s looking to step out of the conventional investment banking environment and join a world leading premium manufacturer working alongside Germany’s finest Developers.

Land this job and you will form part of the Azure Cloud team, doing development, maintenance, and enhancements of existing applications and be responsible for the development and maintenance on platform/application as well as the review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Land your dream job today! What’s more is you’ll get to travel internationally!

Essential Skills Requirements:

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using Java, C#, or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Experience with:

Java

J2EE

C# core

netcore

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Reference Number for this position is GZ55411 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Pretoria, Midrand and Home office offering a cost to company salary of R530 to R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

C# Core

REST

Learn more/Apply for this position