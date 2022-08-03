Senior Software Developer

Academic Qualifications Required:
- Minimum a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.
Skills and Experience required:
- 5+ Years of relevant industry or postgraduate experience required.
- Experience with one or more general-purpose programming languages C++, C#, or Java
- Experience with one or more scripting languages: Python, Lua, Bash
- Understanding of object-oriented design and common software patterns
- Experience with collaboration using version control software such as Git, Subversion, or Perforce
- Experience working in a team using Agile methods and/or issue tracking software such as Jira.
Advantageous Skills and Experience:
- Modern C++ experience, especially C++11 and onwards
- Advanced Python experience
- Linux (command-line and desktop interfaces) including XML, XSLT, XML Schema, JSON, YAML.
- DevOps experience and exposure to CI/CD pipelines
- Development (especially UI) using WPF, XAML and associated technologies
- Advanced graphics, 3D, OpenGL, shaders etc.
- Build and dependency management tools: CMake, Make, Autotools, Meson, or Ninja
- User experience (UX) design and implementation
- Using or implementing Web API’s: REST, RPC, SOAP
- Relational and object-oriented databases: MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, SQLite, etc.
- General computer knowledge: installing operating systems, debugging hardware, configuring servers and networks.
TO APPLY: Full academic transcripts will be required.
Note: Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Desired Skills:
- C++
- Python
- OOD
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree