Senior Web Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Our client has collaborated with customers on a number of amazing projects and have also been lucky enough to bootstrap two successful product businesses which they continue to actively support from an engineering and product design perspective. There is very little red tape. They don’t have layers of account managers and project managers between the customer and the people who actually add value (the folks that do the work).

The job of delivering functional, beautiful, scalable and user focused software is extremely challenging. There are so many angles and trade-offs to consider. For this reason, they are only considering experienced engineers for this role

Experience:

10+ years web development experience

You have played a significant role in developing a complex web-based application, where you had to account for scalability, reliability, security and performance of the application.

Experience working with front and backend web technologies.

Experience working and scaling applications using relational databases such as MySQL, SQL Server, PostgreSQL.

Experience working within a team environment.

Technologies

The tech landscape shifts rapidly, however, they are currently working with the following technologies. Experience with these is ideal.

C# ASP .NET MVC/Web API (transitioning to .NET Core and .NET 6)

JavaScript – used extensively for SPA frameworks and backend NodeJS services

VueJS, React and or React Native

MySQL or any other relational database service where you’ve worked beyond just querying a database, and have had to consider concurrency, scalability etc.

Redis

RabbitMQ for real-time messaging

Git – they use GitHub as their repository service

TDD – experience writing and maintaining unit and integration tests is important to them

Bonus: iOS or Android Development experience.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

