Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 3, 2022

Our client is looking for a Software Developer to your their team on a contract position with the aim to becoming a permanent position. It will be a remote position.
You must be in possession of the following qualifications:

  • Matric/Standard 10/NQF 4

  • BSc Information Systems/Computer Science Degree or equivalent

  • 1-4 years’ experience in configuring, development of Enterprise Software

  • Development experience (Low)

  • Previous experience in configuring Enterprise Software

Excellent interpersonal, logical, problem-solving skills
Computer, Server and Network skills
Demonstrate sound work ethics
Good SQL skills

  • C# Scripting Knowledge

  • TypeScript

  • JavaScript

  • SWIFT

  • EFT

  • RTC

  • Willingness to learn

  • Ability to take definitive action on relative priorities for solution requirements

  • Strong interpersonal skills, self-motivation, initiative

  • Team player who is willing to deliver on organisation wide objectives

  • Trust and respect for team members

  • Understanding user and customer needs

  • Good communicator and Self-organising

  • A professional client-facing position, the Associate Software Developer is responsible for a range of implementation activities designed to achieve a high level of client service and satisfaction.

  • This position requires a high level of independent judgment and decision making throughout the implementation process.

  • The position is primarily responsible for understanding, configuring, customising, and implementing the client solution.

  • The role also includes assisting users on system setup, system administration, and all aspects of the Company’s Solutions

  • The position will also be required to provide post live support to the client during a transition to the traditional support period.

Desired Skills:

