Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Software Developer to your their team on a contract position with the aim to becoming a permanent position. It will be a remote position.

ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

You must be in possession of the following qualifications:

Matric/Standard 10/NQF 4

BSc Information Systems/Computer Science Degree or equivalent

1-4 years’ experience in configuring, development of Enterprise Software

Development experience (Low)

Previous experience in configuring Enterprise Software

Excellent interpersonal, logical, problem-solving skills

Computer, Server and Network skills

Demonstrate sound work ethics

Good SQL skills

C# Scripting Knowledge

TypeScript

JavaScript

SWIFT

EFT

RTC

Willingness to learn

Ability to take definitive action on relative priorities for solution requirements

Strong interpersonal skills, self-motivation, initiative

Team player who is willing to deliver on organisation wide objectives

Trust and respect for team members

Understanding user and customer needs

Good communicator and Self-organising

A professional client-facing position, the Associate Software Developer is responsible for a range of implementation activities designed to achieve a high level of client service and satisfaction.

This position requires a high level of independent judgment and decision making throughout the implementation process.

The position is primarily responsible for understanding, configuring, customising, and implementing the client solution.

The role also includes assisting users on system setup, system administration, and all aspects of the Company’s Solutions

The position will also be required to provide post live support to the client during a transition to the traditional support period.

Desired Skills:

