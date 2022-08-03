Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Software Developer to your their team on a contract position with the aim to becoming a permanent position. It will be a remote position.
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.
You must be in possession of the following qualifications:
- Matric/Standard 10/NQF 4
- BSc Information Systems/Computer Science Degree or equivalent
- 1-4 years’ experience in configuring, development of Enterprise Software
- Development experience (Low)
- Previous experience in configuring Enterprise Software
- 1-4 years’ experience in configuring, development of Enterprise Software
Excellent interpersonal, logical, problem-solving skills
Computer, Server and Network skills
Demonstrate sound work ethics
Good SQL skills
- C# Scripting Knowledge
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- SWIFT
- EFT
- RTC
- Willingness to learn
- Ability to take definitive action on relative priorities for solution requirements
- Strong interpersonal skills, self-motivation, initiative
- Team player who is willing to deliver on organisation wide objectives
- Trust and respect for team members
- Understanding user and customer needs
- Good communicator and Self-organising
- A professional client-facing position, the Associate Software Developer is responsible for a range of implementation activities designed to achieve a high level of client service and satisfaction.
- This position requires a high level of independent judgment and decision making throughout the implementation process.
- The position is primarily responsible for understanding, configuring, customising, and implementing the client solution.
- The role also includes assisting users on system setup, system administration, and all aspects of the Company’s Solutions
- The position will also be required to provide post live support to the client during a transition to the traditional support period.
Desired Skills:
- C# Scripting Knowledge
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- SWIFT