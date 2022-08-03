Software Engineer / Developer -G2176 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Aug 3, 2022

Would you like to work from home and only occasionally grace the modern state-of-the-art offices with you presence?

Is a good work-life balance on the top of your list?

How about an opportunity to work closely with groundbreaking next-generation Technology specialists in Europe?

If you are currently responsible for Architecting / Development of Integration Solutions with Cloud Data Platforms, then this opportunity might be just what you have been waiting for!

  • Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, interfaces, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure)
  • Architecting / Development of Integration Solutions with Cloud Data Platforms
  • Proactive Monitoring of services and infrastructure
  • Owning the Customer Experience (close collaboration with business departments)
  • Co-ordinate with other interface partners for Integration requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Compiling of user and operational documentation
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and operational environments
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solutions

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant IT / Business degree or Equivalent experience
  • Minimum 6 years experience in Development as a Software Engineer
  • Some experience in Operations would be an added advantage

Languages:

  • Python application development skills

Technologies:

  • Experience in working with AWS services (Lambda, EC2, IAM, S3, Step Functions, Fargate, Batch, Code Pipeline)
  • Familiar with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code concepts

Working Mode / Mindset:

  • Agile Development (Scrum, Jira, Confluence)
  • Test Automation
  • DevOps / CI/CD mentality (continuous integration / continuous deployment)

Beneficial:

  • Experience with Java, SQL, SQL Script
  • Any Experience with Foundry
  • General Knowledge about Data Platforms
  • Experience in working with REST APIs
  • Experience with architecting/supporting Cloud applications (preferably AWS)
  • Understanding of Data Pipelines / ETL / BI Tools

