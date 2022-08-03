Software Engineer – (Python Node.js Java) – Semi Remote – R590 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting opportunity is available for a Software Engineer (Python, Node.js, Java) to join a premium automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game. They are known for combining pioneering technologies, emotional products and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their clients
You will be required to develop and operate production ready business applications, deploy and monitor applications within AWS CloudWatch
If you want to join this leading supplier of premium brands. APPLY NOW!!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
- Python
- js
- Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- Azure
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- IaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (CloudFormation)
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design and Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
- Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus
Reference Number for this position is GZ55409 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R490 – R590 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
