Software Engineer – (Python Node.js Java) – Semi Remote – R590 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting opportunity is available for a Software Engineer (Python, Node.js, Java) to join a premium automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game. They are known for combining pioneering technologies, emotional products and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their clients

You will be required to develop and operate production ready business applications, deploy and monitor applications within AWS CloudWatch

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

Python

js

Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

Azure

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

IaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (CloudFormation)

Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

Web Services Design and Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus

Reference Number for this position is GZ55409 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R490 – R590 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

