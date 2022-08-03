SQL Developer

This is an amazing opportunity for a Senior SQL Developer to become an expert in investment systems while taking on a lead role for this massive financial services company as they look to integrate their data from their current systems to the new investment platform.

This 12-month independent contract position is Cape Town/Johannesburg based and paying up to R600 per hour.

There is a high chance of contract renewal within this contract opportunity.

THE COMPANY

This New INVESTMENT PLATFORM/LISP Business has recently launched and aims to bring a fresh approach to the SOUTH AFRICAN INVESTMENT ARENA. This new INVESTMENT PLATFORM business is backed by one of the most successful Investment Management Organizations currently and will be servicing one of the top Asset & Wealth Management Groups Locally & Internationally.

THE ROLE

As Senior SQL Developer, you will be responsible for analysing and translating all business requirements into technical requirements to ultimately integrate all data from the current system with the new investment platform’s systems.

You will be responsible for building SQL databases for a massive migration project, developing scripts, creating stored procedures & utilizing SSIS for a range of data migration tasks to extract, transform and load data to the new investment platform.

You will need to have a good understanding of XML structures & how to use XPath statements to navigate.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma in IT

5+ Years SQL development experience

5+ Years SQL Server experience

Strong integration & data transfer skills (XML)

Strong T-SQL skills

Desired Skills:

SQL

Sql Server

MS SQL Server

XML

T-SQL

