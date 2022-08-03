Systems Engineer Infrastructure

Aug 3, 2022

We have a role available for a Systems Engineer – Infrastructure with minimum 3 years’ Microsoft Operating Services, Hyper-V and Active Directory experience.

Office based work model
Location preference – Pretoria
Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Operating Services
  • Hyper-V
  • Active Directory

