Technical Support Agent

A Multinational company based on the East Rand / Longmeadow Greenstone area in the Telecommunications / retail industry is looking for aJunior experienced Help desk technical support agent – your main responsibility will be troubleshooting our customer’s technical issues and concerns via phone or email. Must have good technical skills with great customer support and communication skills.

Must have a proven working track record with at least 2-3 years technical support experience excellent organizational and planning skills

Requirements:

1-2 years customer service experience considered an asset; preferably in customer technical support, telecommunications or retail operations.

Proficiency in Windows, MS Office Suite of products including Excel.

Preference given to candidates with

College diploma in Information Technology or experience with Linux Operating System and ability to frame basic MySQL queries.

Experience with a support ticket system.

Familiarity with JIRA, Slack, or similar collaboration tools.

Excellent troubleshooting, documentation and communication skills – both oral and written.

Superb verbal and written communication skills. phone, chat and email etiquette; ability to act in a responsive and sensitive manner to all customer inquiries.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Capable of working work under pressure to meet deadlines.

Flexibility to support on call rotation shifts

Responsibilities:

Resolving Tier 1 and 2 incoming issues requests, questions or complex or technical issues regarding software products via email, chat and phone.

Ensuring timely issue response and resolution, customer satisfaction, adoption and loyalty.

Develop positive customer relationships through professional communication skills

Ability to adapt technical language and troubleshooting steps to both tech-savvy and non-tech-savvy audiences.

Work proactively to understand customer issues, trends and offer solutions to prevent future issues.

Gathering and sharing feedback to other internal Departments for further action or software development

Process pricing and plan changes for clients. Analyze and audit as necessary.

Provide timely client support on a team rotation basis for after-hours once trained

Desired Skills:

Must have good technical skills

technical support

iploma in Information Technology

1st Line

HelpDesk Experience

Help Desk Support

2nd tier

Linux Operating System

Experience with a support ticket system.

basic MySQL queries.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Multinational build solutions focused/ digital POS on the telecom and retail sector

