Technical Support Agent – Gauteng Longmeadow Business Estate

Aug 3, 2022

A Multinational company based on the East Rand / Longmeadow Greenstone area in the Telecommunications / retail industry is looking for aJunior experienced Help desk technical support agent – your main responsibility will be troubleshooting our customer’s technical issues and concerns via phone or email. Must have good technical skills with great customer support and communication skills.
Must have a proven working track record with at least 2-3 years technical support experience excellent organizational and planning skills

Requirements:

  • 1-2 years customer service experience considered an asset; preferably in customer technical support, telecommunications or retail operations.
  • Proficiency in Windows, MS Office Suite of products including Excel.

Preference given to candidates with

  • College diploma in Information Technology or experience with Linux Operating System and ability to frame basic MySQL queries.
  • Experience with a support ticket system.
  • Familiarity with JIRA, Slack, or similar collaboration tools.
  • Excellent troubleshooting, documentation and communication skills – both oral and written.
  • Superb verbal and written communication skills. phone, chat and email etiquette; ability to act in a responsive and sensitive manner to all customer inquiries.
  • Excellent planning and organizational skills.
  • Capable of working work under pressure to meet deadlines.
  • Flexibility to support on call rotation shifts

Responsibilities:

  • Resolving Tier 1 and 2 incoming issues requests, questions or complex or technical issues regarding software products via email, chat and phone.
  • Ensuring timely issue response and resolution, customer satisfaction, adoption and loyalty.
  • Develop positive customer relationships through professional communication skills
  • Ability to adapt technical language and troubleshooting steps to both tech-savvy and non-tech-savvy audiences.
  • Work proactively to understand customer issues, trends and offer solutions to prevent future issues.
  • Gathering and sharing feedback to other internal Departments for further action or software development
  • Process pricing and plan changes for clients. Analyze and audit as necessary.
  • Provide timely client support on a team rotation basis for after-hours once trained

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Multinational build solutions focused/ digital POS on the telecom and retail sector

