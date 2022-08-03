Technical Support Agent – Gauteng Longmeadow Business Estate

A Multinational company based on the East Rand / Longmeadow Greenstone area in the Telecommunications / retail industry is looking for aJunior experienced Help desk technical support agent – your main responsibility will be troubleshooting our customer’s technical issues and concerns via phone or email. Must have good technical skills with great customer support and communication skills.
Must have a proven working track record with at least 2-3 years technical support experience excellent organizational and planning skills
Requirements:
- 1-2 years customer service experience considered an asset; preferably in customer technical support, telecommunications or retail operations.
- Proficiency in Windows, MS Office Suite of products including Excel.
Preference given to candidates with
- College diploma in Information Technology or experience with Linux Operating System and ability to frame basic MySQL queries.
- Experience with a support ticket system.
- Familiarity with JIRA, Slack, or similar collaboration tools.
- Excellent troubleshooting, documentation and communication skills – both oral and written.
- Superb verbal and written communication skills. phone, chat and email etiquette; ability to act in a responsive and sensitive manner to all customer inquiries.
- Excellent planning and organizational skills.
- Capable of working work under pressure to meet deadlines.
- Flexibility to support on call rotation shifts
Responsibilities:
- Resolving Tier 1 and 2 incoming issues requests, questions or complex or technical issues regarding software products via email, chat and phone.
- Ensuring timely issue response and resolution, customer satisfaction, adoption and loyalty.
- Develop positive customer relationships through professional communication skills
- Ability to adapt technical language and troubleshooting steps to both tech-savvy and non-tech-savvy audiences.
- Work proactively to understand customer issues, trends and offer solutions to prevent future issues.
- Gathering and sharing feedback to other internal Departments for further action or software development
- Process pricing and plan changes for clients. Analyze and audit as necessary.
- Provide timely client support on a team rotation basis for after-hours once trained
Desired Skills:
- Must have good technical skills
- technical support
- iploma in Information Technology
- 1st Line
- HelpDesk Experience
- Help Desk Support
- 2nd tier
- Linux Operating System
- Experience with a support ticket system.
- basic MySQL queries.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Multinational build solutions focused/ digital POS on the telecom and retail sector